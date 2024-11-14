Varun Dhawan expresses gratitude to Raj and DK for pushing him to explore new challenges

Varun Dhawan recently shared a collection of behind-the-scenes (BTS) photos from his show Citadel: Honey Bunny, giving fans a sneak peek into the hard work and fun moments that went into creating the series.

Alongside the images, the actor penned a heartfelt note of gratitude, thanking the directors, Raj and DK, for their constant support and encouragement throughout the shoot.

In his post, Varun acknowledged how the directors pushed him to step outside his comfort zone and embrace new challenges.

"Agent. #bts What an incredible journey shooting #CitadelHoneyBunny has been. Very grateful to work with an amazing cast and directors @rajanddk, who gave me a lot of respect and pushed me to try something new. Today, as we’re the #1 show in the world, I just want to thank all my fans for their love and belief," Varun wrote.

The BTS photos captured a variety of moments from the shoot, including Varun laughing with the crew, rehearsing his scenes, and enjoying lighter moments between takes. In one photo, he is seen with his co-stars, smiling as they prepare for a scene.

Another image showcases Varun in a focused, intense moment, deep into his role.

The series also gave fans a glimpse of the behind-the-scenes teamwork, with shots of the crew working hard to bring the show to life.

Citadel: Honey Bunny, directed by Raj & DK, marked Varun's first collaboration with actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. In the show, Varun plays Bunny, a skilled stuntman, while Samantha portrays a spy. Saqib Saleem also joined the cast, taking on the role of KD, a formidable antagonist. The story follows Varun and Samantha as they change their identities and embark on an exciting, globe-trotting adventure.

The series premiered on Prime Video India on November 7, 2024.