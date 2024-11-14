Priyanka Chopra shares behind-the-scenes glimpses from an outing with ‘Citadel’ crew

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently shared photos from a get-together with her team on Instagram, expressing her appreciation for her entourage. The actress, who is set to appear in the second season of the international spy series Citadel, emphasised the importance of a dedicated crew in an actor's journey.

On Wednesday, Priyanka posted several pictures from a meal outing with her crew, accompanied by a heartfelt caption. She wrote, “In my job, nothing happens without the support of the people around you who back you in every project. They truly make or break an actor’s experience. Each project includes a vast number of people behind the scenes—this one, for instance, has an incredible crew of over 400. Here’s my magical team for Citadel S2.”