Priyanka Chopra shares behind-the-scenes glimpses from an outing with ‘Citadel’ crew

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently shared photos from a get-together with her team on Instagram, expressing her appreciation for her entourage. The actress, who is set to appear in the second season of the international spy series Citadel, emphasised the importance of a dedicated crew in an actor's journey.
On Wednesday, Priyanka posted several pictures from a meal outing with her crew, accompanied by a heartfelt caption. She wrote, “In my job, nothing happens without the support of the people around you who back you in every project. They truly make or break an actor’s experience. Each project includes a vast number of people behind the scenes—this one, for instance, has an incredible crew of over 400. Here’s my magical team for Citadel S2.”
She continued, thanking her team for their dedication, “From hair, makeup, wardrobe, management, transport, and assistants, I couldn’t have seen this year through without each of you lifting me up—two movies and an entire season completed! So thank you, and let’s wrap up this season with a bang!”
Earlier, Priyanka also shared a reel of herself by the iconic Gateway of India. The video, taken from the balcony of her suite at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Colaba, showed her in a sharp sky-blue blazer and matching skirt, with the caption, “My favorite getaway… #Gateway.”
Meanwhile, the Indian version of Citadel, titled Citadel: Honey Bunny, starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, was recently released.