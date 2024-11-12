Priyanka Chopra shares sweet glimpse of post-work routine with her beloved pup Diana

The Baywatch star often posts endearing photos and videos of her pets. Priyanka and her husband, Nick Jonas, are proud pet parents to three dogs: Diana, Panda, and Gino.

In a past interview, Priyanka opened up about her special connection with Diana, who holds a unique place in her heart. Diana came into Priyanka’s life when she was adjusting to a new life in the US and grieving the loss of her father. She is a rescue from North Shore Animal League in New York.

Recently, Priyanka also shared a “week in photos” series on Instagram, giving fans a look at her life, with highlights like “glam sessions” and funny moments with her daughter.

On the work front, Priyanka is set to star in the upcoming comedy Heads of State with Idris Elba and John Cena. She will also take on a pirate role in The Bluff, alongside Karl Urban, and return for season two of her hit Prime Video series Citadel.