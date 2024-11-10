Priyanka Chopra’s weekly recap: Adorable moments with daughter Malti Marie and exciting film updates

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently gave fans a look into her week through a social media post filled with personal moments and reflections. On Saturday, she shared a series of photos and humorous captions, describing her week in snapshots: “1: when the glam slaps 2: oh hello pelvic bones, haven’t seen you in a while... 3: it’s almost that time 4: skin prep before starting makeup 5: so pretty 6: ‘I’m a rainbow ghost’ – MM 7: my daughter is funny! 8: Diana’s eyes... 9: ‘My family, I gotchu everyone.’ I’m not crying, you are.”
In the visual diary, Priyanka included glimpses of her daughter Malti Marie, capturing touching family moments alongside snippets of her daily routine. Photos included her makeup prep, a glam look, her toned physique, festive lights adorning the streets, and fresh flowers brightening her home. The highlights, however, were the moments with Malti. One photo showed Malti under a blanket playfully, while another featured her surrounded by toys, which Priyanka fondly called her ‘family.’
Earlier, Priyanka shared some memories from October. Meanwhile, her husband, Nick Jonas, represented her at a family wedding in New York, where he spent time with her mother, Madhu Chopra.
On the professional front, Priyanka is preparing for her comedy film Heads of State with Idris Elba and John Cena, as well as her role as a pirate in The Bluff, alongside Karl Urban. Fans can also look forward to the second season of her Prime Video series Citadel.