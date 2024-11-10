Priyanka Chopra’s weekly recap: Adorable moments with daughter Malti Marie and exciting film updates

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently gave fans a look into her week through a social media post filled with personal moments and reflections. On Saturday, she shared a series of photos and humorous captions, describing her week in snapshots: “1: when the glam slaps 2: oh hello pelvic bones, haven’t seen you in a while... 3: it’s almost that time 4: skin prep before starting makeup 5: so pretty 6: ‘I’m a rainbow ghost’ – MM 7: my daughter is funny! 8: Diana’s eyes... 9: ‘My family, I gotchu everyone.’ I’m not crying, you are.”

In the visual diary, Priyanka included glimpses of her daughter Malti Marie, capturing touching family moments alongside snippets of her daily routine. Photos included her makeup prep, a glam look, her toned physique, festive lights adorning the streets, and fresh flowers brightening her home. The highlights, however, were the moments with Malti. One photo showed Malti under a blanket playfully, while another featured her surrounded by toys, which Priyanka fondly called her ‘family.’