Priyanka Chopra shares adorable snapshot of her ‘little ballerina’ Malti Marie

Last month, Priyanka warmed hearts with glimpses from London, including touching photos and videos. In one endearing video, Malti is seen playfully talking to her father, Nick Jonas, saying “no no” in Hindi, which charmed fans.

Her posts also included selfies, candid shots, and one with her pet dog on her lap. Fans reacted with affection, with comments like, “Malti’s voice is so lovely,” and “Little Version of Our Desi Girl.”

Professionally, Priyanka is set to return as special agent Nadia Sinh in the upcoming season of Citadel, alongside co-star Richard Madden. The new season, directed by the Russo Brothers, also stars Stanley Tucci, Leslie Manville, and others.

Priyanka’s other projects include Heads of State with John Cena and Idris Elba, The Bluff directed by Frank E. Flowers, and Farhan Akhtar’s road trip film Jee Le Zaraa.