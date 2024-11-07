Priyanka Chopra shares adorable snapshot of her ‘little ballerina’ Malti Marie

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently delighted fans by sharing a sweet moment of her daughter, Malti Marie, embracing her “ballerina” spirit. Priyanka posted an image on her Instagram Stories of Malti at her ballet class, dressed in a soft pink tutu skirt and leotard. The little one was seen alongside her friends, and Priyanka lovingly captioned it, “My little ballerina.”
Previously, Priyanka had also shared charming October snapshots of Malti, showing the toddler enjoying family time with Priyanka and Nick Jonas. The photos included precious moments from their Diwali celebration, where Priyanka radiated happiness with friends.
In one image, Priyanka posed for the camera, while another selfie showed her with Malti seated nearby and Nick on the couch. Another adorable photo featured Priyanka playing with a doll. She captioned the post, “October roll.”
Last month, Priyanka warmed hearts with glimpses from London, including touching photos and videos. In one endearing video, Malti is seen playfully talking to her father, Nick Jonas, saying “no no” in Hindi, which charmed fans.
Her posts also included selfies, candid shots, and one with her pet dog on her lap. Fans reacted with affection, with comments like, “Malti’s voice is so lovely,” and “Little Version of Our Desi Girl.”
Professionally, Priyanka is set to return as special agent Nadia Sinh in the upcoming season of Citadel, alongside co-star Richard Madden. The new season, directed by the Russo Brothers, also stars Stanley Tucci, Leslie Manville, and others.
Priyanka’s other projects include Heads of State with John Cena and Idris Elba, The Bluff directed by Frank E. Flowers, and Farhan Akhtar’s road trip film Jee Le Zaraa.