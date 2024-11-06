Priyanka Chopra drops cute pics of daughter Malti from October roll

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has delighted her fans by sharing adorable pictures of her daughter, Malti Marie, taken during their recent October outing.

The actress posted a series of heartwarming images on Instagram that capture the precious moments spent with her little one. In the photos, little Malti is seen enjoying time with her parents, Priyanka and Nick Jonas. The actress also included glimpses from her Diwali celebrations, showcasing candid shots where she beams with joy alongside her friends.

In the first image, the desi girl is sitting and posing for the camera. The next photo captures Priyanka taking a selfie with little Malti sitting on the floor and Nick seated on the sofa. In another picture, the adorable munchkin is seen playing with a doll. Sharing these heartwarming clicks, the Baywatch actress captioned them with “October roll.”