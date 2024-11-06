From Pratibha Ranta to Triptii Dimri: How B-town’s new-gen stars are revamping the sari look

Saris have always been a timeless style staple, but Bollywood’s new-generation actresses are adding their own flair, giving this classic outfit a refreshing twist. From Pratibha Ranta to Sanya Malhotra, these divas are bringing unique and contemporary touches to traditional sari styles, proving that the sari isn’t just a piece of clothing—it’s an expression of personality. Here’s a look at some must-bookmark sari looks by the B-town stars who are nailing it with poise and elegance.
The Laapataa Ladies star is a vision of royalty in a light-pinkish bronze net sari that’s perfect for the festive season. The sari, featuring a heavily embellished border and a blouse with intricate details, is both glamorous and elegant. Pratibha lets the sari be the star, layering her look with minimal jewellery—a few statement pieces to enhance but not overshadow the outfit. Her makeup is soft and understated with a hint of blush, complementing her relaxed, loose waves that bring out the richness of the sari. This look is festive, timeless, and a beautiful addition to any fashion lookbook.
Triptii Dimri embodies subtle glamour in a blush pink sari that strikes the perfect balance between simplicity and elegance. Last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Triptii goes for a minimalistic style with a thin, delicate border on the sari and a heavily adorned blouse that adds just the right amount of sparkle. She compliments her look with understated jewellery, focusing instead on a bold, full-glam makeup that brings attention to her features. This look is versatile, whether for a daytime event or an evening celebration, and is perfect for anyone who loves a refined yet eye-catching sari style.
Sharvari knows how to make a statement with her choice of a powder pink tissue sari, delicately accented with golden details. The Munjya actress enhances her sari with a chunky neckpiece, matching earrings, and traditional kadas, lending an authentic yet stylish edge to her look. Her makeup is fresh and dewy, and her hair is styled in a low ponytail, giving a soft, relaxed vibe to the outfit. This sari style is ideal for those looking to blend tradition with a modern touch, perfect for any special occasion where understated elegance is the goal.
Sanya Malhotra steps up the glam in a golden sari adorned with mirror work, bringing a touch of drama to the classic silhouette. Sanya pairs her sari with a sleek, low bun, allowing the attention to stay on her bold, golden ensemble. Her makeup is vibrant, featuring a bold lip and defined eyes, while her jewellery is kept simple yet effective, allowing the sari to shine. This look is perfect for evening events where a little sparkle goes a long way, making it a festive favourite that’s both glamorous and sophisticated.
Wamiqa Gabbi is elegance personified in a soft beige sari that combines subtle charm with a heavy, detailed blouse. The actress accessorised her look with delicate jewellery that enhanced the sari’s graceful appeal. With loose curls, a natural blush makeup look, and a traditional potli bag, Wamiqa’s ensemble is effortlessly stylish and ideal for a day-to-night celebration. Take a lesson from her in sophistication, on how a neutral sari can make a strong statement with the right accessories and styling.