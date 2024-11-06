Alia Bhatt rocks casual chic in latest Gucci photoshoot ft. the iconic Blondie bag

Alia Bhatt, Gucci’s first global brand ambassador from India, continues to make waves in the fashion world. The actress recently shared photos from her latest photoshoot for the Italian luxury house, captivating fans and even earning praise from Gucci’s creative director, Sabato De Sarno.
“Going @gucci #GucciBlondie,” Alia captioned the Instagram post, showcasing her effortless style with the Gucci Blondie handbag in a vibrant red hue. The bag, a revival of the iconic Gucci logo from the 1970s, was first introduced in the Cruise 2025 runway show at London’s Tate Modern art gallery. With a retail price of approximately INR 3,28,492 (USD 3,900), the Gucci Blondie is a statement piece that exudes luxury and sophistication.
In the photos, Alia effortlessly elevated a classic white shirt and blue denim jeans combination. The semi-sheer white blouse, adorned with the Gucci logo, featured a relaxed silhouette and subtle details like folded cuffs and an open collar. The mid-rise denim jeans with a frayed hem completed the casual yet chic look.
Alia accessorised the ensemble with red slingback stilettos, gold hoop earrings, sunglasses, and rings, adding a touch of glamour to the minimalist outfit. Her hair, styled in a side parting with loose waves, and her natural makeup with a hint of pink eyeshadow, complemented the overall aesthetic.
The post garnered significant attention online, with fans praising Alia’s ‘superstar’ and ‘boss babe’ vibes. Gucci’s creative director, Sabato, expressed his approval with a heart emoji in the comments section, while celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri added a fire emoji. “Such a superstar,” one fan commented. “Face card never declines,” another added, highlighting Alia’s effortless beauty and style.