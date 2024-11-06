Alia Bhatt rocks casual chic in latest Gucci photoshoot ft. the iconic Blondie bag

Alia Bhatt, Gucci’s first global brand ambassador from India, continues to make waves in the fashion world. The actress recently shared photos from her latest photoshoot for the Italian luxury house, captivating fans and even earning praise from Gucci’s creative director, Sabato De Sarno.

“Going @gucci #GucciBlondie,” Alia captioned the Instagram post, showcasing her effortless style with the Gucci Blondie handbag in a vibrant red hue. The bag, a revival of the iconic Gucci logo from the 1970s, was first introduced in the Cruise 2025 runway show at London’s Tate Modern art gallery. With a retail price of approximately INR 3,28,492 (USD 3,900), the Gucci Blondie is a statement piece that exudes luxury and sophistication.