Kannada actress Shobitha Shivanna found dead in her apartment

Kannada actress Shobitha Shivanna was found dead at her apartment in Hyderabad’s Kondapur on Wednesday. According to the police, she allegedly committed suicide by hanging. The exact reasons behind her tragic decision are still under investigation. Her body was sent for post-mortem examination to Gandhi Hospital.

Shobitha was a rising star in the Kannada film industry, known for her versatile acting skills and captivating screen presence. She had worked in several films, including Eradondla Mooru, ATM: Attempt to Murder, U-Turn, K.G.F: Chapter 1, and K.G.F: Chapter 2.

She was also a popular television actress, having appeared in serials like Gaalipata, Mangala Gowri, Kogile, Brahmagantu and Krishna Rukmini.

Born and raised in Bengaluru, Shobitha developed a passion for acting from a young age. She pursued her education at Baldwin Girls High School and later graduated from the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) in Bengaluru. Her journey into the world of acting began with the 2015 film RangiTaranga, which marked a significant turning point in her career.