Selena Gomez shares her joy and pride for boyfriend Benny Blanco

Singer and actress Selena Gomez recently spoke up about her admiration and love for her boyfriend, record producer Benny Blanco, proudly celebrating his recent recognition.

The 32-year-old star expressed her excitement about Benny being featured in a popular magazine's Sexiest Man Alive issue, sharing how grateful she feels to have him in her life.

In a clip from an interview, Selena beamed, “That’s my man!” The Only Murders in the Building star added, “I’m beyond proud to know there’s someone in the world who cares deeply about every small detail of who I am. Having someone support, encourage, inspire, and motivate me is such a joy. Above all, he’s my best friend. I’m really, really lucky.”

Selena and Benny confirmed their relationship in December 2023. Speaking to a media house, the Emilia Perez actress explained their decision to share parts of their relationship publicly, which she feels has added a sense of security to their bond.

“This is the safest I’ve ever felt in a relationship, and I can see a future with him,” Selena revealed. “When you share a little bit publicly, it eases the pressure. If people see or hear something, they don’t feel the need to pry further. But so much of what we have is private—that’s just for us.”

Despite being in the spotlight, Selena values the balance she’s achieved, allowing her to maintain some privacy. When asked about her personal life, she shared, “I do have a private life because I spend time with people who aren’t as immersed in the industry. I have a mix of both worlds.”