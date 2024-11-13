Selena Gomez shares loving message for boyfriend Benny Blanco as he is crowned 2024’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

Singer and actress Selena Gomez showered her boyfriend, music producer Benny Blanco, with love and affection following his recognition as a popular magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2024. Selena took to Instagram Stories to express her admiration, sharing a photo from Benny’s feature in the magazine along with a heartfelt message.

“Not only do you love me unconditionally... you always get me my Taco Bell Mexican Pizza,” Selena wrote, highlighting Benny’s thoughtful gestures and their shared love for the fast-food favourite. She also included a romantic quote by William C. Hannan, “I still haven’t figured out how to sit across from you and not be madly in love with everything you do.”