Selena Gomez shares loving message for boyfriend Benny Blanco as he is crowned 2024’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

Singer and actress Selena Gomez showered her boyfriend, music producer Benny Blanco, with love and affection following his recognition as a popular magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2024. Selena took to Instagram Stories to express her admiration, sharing a photo from Benny’s feature in the magazine along with a heartfelt message.
“Not only do you love me unconditionally... you always get me my Taco Bell Mexican Pizza,” Selena wrote, highlighting Benny’s thoughtful gestures and their shared love for the fast-food favourite. She also included a romantic quote by William C. Hannan, “I still haven’t figured out how to sit across from you and not be madly in love with everything you do.”
Selena and Benny have been captivating fans with their playful and affectionate relationship since they began dating in 2023. They recently charmed their followers with their creative Halloween costumes, transforming into Alice and the Mad Hatter from Alice in Wonderland.
Benny’s affection for Selena was evident in a recent interview, where he revealed that he even mastered a homemade version of Taco Bell’s signature meat, knowing how much Selena enjoys it. This thoughtful gesture underscores the couple's deep connection and mutual appreciation.
In a previous interview, Selena spoke candidly about her love for Benny, describing him as a ‘light’ in her life and her ‘best friend.’ “I’ve never been loved this way,” she shared. “He’s just been a light. A complete light in my life. He's my best friend. I love telling him everything.”
The couple, who sparked dating rumours in December 2023 after collaborating on music projects, frequently share glimpses of their relationship on social media, much to the delight of their fans. In August, they fuelled engagement rumours when Selena posted a selfie strategically covering her left ring finger with a heart emoji. She further fuelled speculation by following a wedding planner on TikTok.