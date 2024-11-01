Hollywood Halloween 2024: Kylie Jenner, Paris Hilton, others bring glamour and spook to iconic costumes

Halloween 2024 saw Hollywood celebrities embracing the spooky spirit with a glamorous twist. From pop culture icons to terrifying creatures, stars brought their A-game to the costume scene, proving that Halloween can be both scary and stylish.
Kylie Jenner channelled her inner space siren, recreating Jane Fonda’s iconic Barbarella look with a revealing armour-style top and a blood-splattered skirt, adding a touch of Halloween gore to the sensual ensemble.
Paris Hilton exuded retro glamour as Mia Wallace from Pulp Fiction, capturing the enigmatic essence of Uma Thurman's character. She also showed her love for Britney Spears with another Halloween costume choice. She channelled Spears' iconic schoolgirl look from the ...Baby One More Time music video.
Megan Thee Stallion delivered a double dose of Halloween fashion, first cosplaying as Starfire from the Teen Titans in a metallic silver outfit with daring cutouts. She then transformed into another anime character, sporting a leather bralette, a side-slit skirt adorned with mathematical symbols, and a pink pixie cut.
Halle Bailey turned up the heat as Jinx from the James Bond film Die Another Day, rocking an orange bikini and a strategically placed knife.
Selena Gomez and her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, took a whimsical turn as a modern-day Alice and the Mad Hatter from Alice in Wonderland.
Sophie Turner stunned as Trinity from The Matrix, channelling Carrie-Anne Moss's iconic character in a sleek all-black latex ensemble.
Heidi Klum and her husband, Tom Kaulitz, took a creative approach with Klum transforming into a glamorous Mrs. E.T. while Kaulitz donned the classic E.T. costume.
These celebrities proved that Halloween costumes can be both imaginative and glamorous, pushing the boundaries of creativity while embracing the spooky spirit of the holiday.