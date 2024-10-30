Nimrat Kaur embraces Halloween desi-style as a ‘bhartiya bhoot’

Getting into the Halloween spirit, actress Nimrat Kaur has found a creative way to celebrate the season by channeling the “Bhartiya Bhoot.” On Instagram, Kaur shared a lighthearted video of herself dressed in a traditional white saree, capturing the essence of an “Indian ghost.”
In the video, she playfully appears restless, flitting about before curling up for a nap. In her caption, the Airlift actress humorously wrote: “Breaking News. Indian ghosts are upset with Halloween, feeling excluded from festival vibes… Whether it’s a hairy or bald witch, they just want to be included on the ‘party ghost list’!”
Fans flooded the comments with laughs and witty responses. One user commented, “Future ki Monjolika,” while another wrote, “Typical Indian bhoot aap biti.” Kaur added Ali Zafar and Shweta Pandit’s lively song Madhubala as a fitting soundtrack for her ghostly performance.
The 42-year-old actress recently wished fans a Happy Dhanteras with an important message. Dressed in a stunning navy blue outfit, she urged her followers to celebrate Diwali without crackers for the sake of animal safety. In her post, she explained that dogs and cats hear three to four times louder than humans, advocating for a “cracker-free Diwali” with the hashtag #saynotopatakas.
Recently, Kaur has also been in the spotlight over dating rumors with her Dasvi co-star Abhishek Bachchan. Addressing the rumors, she noted that gossip is inevitable. On the professional front, Nimrat Kaur, who began her career as a model, recently starred as Inspector Bela Barot in the 2023 mystery thriller Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video, directed by Mikhil Musale, and co-starring Radhika Madan, Bhagyashree, and Subodh Bhave.