All you need to know about Venkata Datta Sai, PV Sindhu’s fiancé

Venkata Datta Sai, the soon-to-be husband of Indian badminton player PV Sindhu, has been making waves in both the tech and business worlds. The Hyderabad-based professional, who is an executive director at Posidex Technologies, is set to marry Sindhu on December 22, 2024, in Udaipur, with wedding celebrations commencing on December 20.

Sai, the son of GT Venkateshwar Rao, Managing Director at Posidex Technologies, comes from a family with deep professional roots. His father was also part of the Indian Revenue Service (IRS).

Sai’s academic credentials are impressive as well, beginning with a Diploma in Liberal Arts and Sciences from the Foundation of Liberal and Management Education. He then completed a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Accounting and Finance at FLAME University in 2018. Further enhancing his qualifications, he earned a Master’s in Data Science and Machine Learning from the prestigious International Institute of Information Technology in Bangalore.

Sai’s LinkedIn profile reveals that he started his journey with JSW before moving on to become the Managing Director at Sour Apple Asset Management. Since 2019, he has been with Posidex Technologies, where he is involved in solving complex problems using a proprietary entity resolution search engine. His innovations have contributed to critical operations at major banks like HDFC and ICICI, and his work has affected countless lives, often in unseen ways.

Sindhu’s father, PV Ramana, revealed that the couple’s wedding was finalised just a month ago, with December being the ideal time due to Sindhu’s tight schedule ahead of the 2025 season. He explained, “The two families knew each other, but it was only a month ago that everything was finalised. This was the only possible window as her schedule will be hectic from January.”

The grand wedding will be followed by a reception in Hyderabad on December 24, after which Sindhu will return to training for her upcoming tournaments.