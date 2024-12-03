PV Sindhu set to tie the knot this month in Udaipur

India’s badminton ace, PV Sindhu, is set to marry Hyderabad-based Venkata Datta Sai, an executive director at Posidex Technologies, on December 22. The wedding will take place in Udaipur, a popular destination known for hosting lavish weddings for celebrities. The ceremonies will begin on December 20, with a reception scheduled for December 24 in Hyderabad.

Sindhu’s father, PV Ramana, shared that the two families have known each other for some time but only finalised the wedding plans a month ago. “This was the only possible window as her schedule will be hectic from January,” he explained. The timing has been carefully chosen to allow Sindhu to resume her training for the 2025 season, which is expected to be a significant one for her career.

The 29-year-old badminton icon recently ended a long title drought by claiming victory at the Syed Modi International in Lucknow. This marked her first major title in over two years, having last won a gold at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in 2022. Sindhu is currently ranked 18th in the world and has consistently been one of India’s most accomplished athletes, with five world championship medals, including a gold in 2019, as well as silver and bronze medals from the Olympic Games.

She became a household name after winning back-to-back Olympic medals in Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 and achieved a career-high world ranking of No. 2 in 2017. Sindhu’s wedding marks a significant milestone in both her personal life and her career as she prepares for the challenges of the 2025 badminton season.