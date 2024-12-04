Uorfi Javed bid adieu to chin fillers after eight years

Known for her bold fashion choices and unapologetic attitude, Uorfi Javed has once again made headlines, this time for a personal transformation. After nearly eight to nine years of maintaining chin fillers, the actor and influencer has decided to dissolve them and shared her journey with her followers on Instagram.

In a candid post, Uorfi shared a casual selfie taken inside a car, wearing a black hoodie and green cap. "So I decided to dissolve all my chin fillers! This is a before!" she captioned the image.

The star, who has never shied away from discussing her beauty treatments, followed up with another selfie showing the results of the procedure. In this second picture, her chin appeared less sculpted, with Uorfi writing, "After!!! No chin fillers!! I'm not used to seeing my face like this!! I have had chin fillers for 8-9 years now."

Uorfi has always been open about her cosmetic procedures, including the ups and downs. She has previously shared her experience with under-eye treatments that left her with unsatisfactory results, as well as a painful lip filler journey that nearly "ruined" her face. Reflecting on her experience, Uorfi urged her followers to exercise caution, saying, "Sharing with you all my lip filler journey. I had to get them dissolved, and mind it, it's the most painful thing ever! I'm not telling people to not get them, but what I am trying to say is just be careful while getting fillers or Botox."

Her transparency about her beauty treatments, alongside her fearlessness in facing criticism, continues to make Uorfi a standout figure in both fashion and social media circles.