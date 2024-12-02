Sonam Kapoor makes us go green with envy in a stunning gown with a long train

We owe an eternal debt of gratitude to Sonam Kapoor for consistently blessing us with some of the most iconic fashion moments of all time. Renowned as the ultimate style queen, she never ceases to mesmerise us with her impeccable taste and carefully curated outfits. Recently, she dazzled in a green gown that was equal parts sultry and sophisticated, blending high-class party fashion with timeless elegance. Let’s discuss her overall look.

For the high-profile event, Sonam donned a striking green gown from Miss Sohee’s collection. The strapless design, crafted from a rich, lustrous fabric, featured a sweetheart neckline that exuded femininity and grace. Cinched at the waist to accentuate her silhouette, the gown flowed effortlessly at the bottom, combining comfort and glamour in one stunning piece.

The highlight of the gown was undoubtedly its dramatic back. Breaking away from conventional designs, it showcased an oversized, sculptural flair with intricate patterns, commanding attention with every step. The hemline added a dynamic touch — elegantly grazing her feet in the front while sweeping the floor in the back, leaving an indelible mark of sophistication.