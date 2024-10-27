Sonam Kapoor stuns in unique body ornament made from Karnataka red soil and Multani clay

Bollywood actress and fashion icon Sonam Kapoor recently showcased a striking outfit made from Karnataka’s red soil and Multani clay, celebrating her connection to "Bhumi" (the Earth) and the inner strength it evokes. Taking to Instagram, Sonam shared a series of pictures wearing a body ornament crafted from these earthy elements, paired with a khadi lehenga and dupatta by renowned designers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

Sonam explained her look in the caption, describing it as a tribute to tradition and the divine connection to the Earth. She wrote: “Wrapped in khadi and the earth’s essence, honouring tradition and the divine within... This outfit celebrates our connection to Bhumi—the earth we come from, and the inner strength and pride it evokes.”