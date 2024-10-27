Sonam Kapoor stuns in unique body ornament made from Karnataka red soil and Multani clay

Bollywood actress and fashion icon Sonam Kapoor recently showcased a striking outfit made from Karnataka’s red soil and Multani clay, celebrating her connection to "Bhumi" (the Earth) and the inner strength it evokes. Taking to Instagram, Sonam shared a series of pictures wearing a body ornament crafted from these earthy elements, paired with a khadi lehenga and dupatta by renowned designers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.
Sonam explained her look in the caption, describing it as a tribute to tradition and the divine connection to the Earth. She wrote: “Wrapped in khadi and the earth’s essence, honouring tradition and the divine within... This outfit celebrates our connection to Bhumi—the earth we come from, and the inner strength and pride it evokes.”
Styled by her sister, Rhea Kapoor, and her styling team, Sonam completed the look with green jewellery and bronzed makeup, symbolising both grounding and elegance. The ensemble not only highlights Indian craftsmanship but also brings attention to sustainable fashion and the importance of staying rooted in nature.
“This ensemble is more than an outfit; it’s a narrative on revival, grounding, and celebrating the inner Devi and Dev (god and goddess),” Sonam added in her post, emphasising the deeper symbolism behind her fashion choices.
Sonam has recently been turning heads in the fashion world, notably becoming a global ambassador for Dior, showcasing her ability to merge Indian and global fashion.
On the work front, Sonam will next be seen in Battle for Bittora, an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s novel, according to reports. Produced by her sister Rhea Kapoor under the Anil Kapoor Films Company banner, the film tells the story of an animation expert who finds herself competing in a political race against a former royal.