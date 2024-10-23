Sonam Kapoor appointed as Dior’s brand ambassador

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor has been appointed as the new brand ambassador for Dior. The luxury fashion house announced the partnership following Sonam’s appearance at their show at Paris Fashion Week last month.

The label expressed their excitement about collaborating with the Khoobsurat actor, highlighting her ‘audacity, grace, and elegance’ as qualities that embody the spirit of the brand. The partnership reflects Dior’s growing presence in the Indian market.

Speaking to a media house, Sonam expressed her enthusiasm for the new role. “It’s an honour to be a part of Dior’s story as they continue to push the boundaries and redefine creativity and elegance in the world of fashion. Each of their collections presents a truly unique vision with intricate craftsmanship, celebrating heritage in a way that deeply resonates with my own sense of style,” she was quoted as saying.

As the label’s brand ambassador, Sonam will be wearing collections created by Maria Grazia Chiuri, the womenswear creative director. Her appearance at the Dior Spring/Summer 2025 Ready To Wear show in Paris showcased her impeccable style and ability to embody the brand's aesthetic. Sonam’s appearance at the Paris Fashion Week show generated significant media attention, according to reports.

With her new role, Sonam is set to continue her journey as a fashion icon and style influencer.