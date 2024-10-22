Sonam Kapoor looks like a dream in a green tissue lehenga and a long jacket

Sonam Kapoor is a true trendsetter in the world of fashion and no one can deny that. The actress recently left us speechless at the Karva Chauth celebration hosted at her father Anil Kapoor's residence. Reason? Her top-notch style statement! Yes, she went for a stunning exquisite sage green tissue lehenga that redefined festive elegance.

Departing from the traditional red, she embraced a refreshing palette that showcased her impeccable sartorial flair. Her custom Punit Balana lehenga featured a front-button blouse paired with a beautifully embroidered long jacket, bringing together the charm of tradition and modernity. Styled to perfection by Rhea Kapoor, the flared sleeves of the jacket, along with the dupatta, lent an air of sophistication and grace, while the gold Marodi and intricate patchwork detailing exuded regal opulence.