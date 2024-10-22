Sonam Kapoor looks like a dream in a green tissue lehenga and a long jacket

Sonam Kapoor is a true trendsetter in the world of fashion and no one can deny that. The actress recently left us speechless at the Karva Chauth celebration hosted at her father Anil Kapoor's residence. Reason? Her top-notch style statement! Yes, she went for a stunning exquisite sage green tissue lehenga that redefined festive elegance.
Departing from the traditional red, she embraced a refreshing palette that showcased her impeccable sartorial flair. Her custom Punit Balana lehenga featured a front-button blouse paired with a beautifully embroidered long jacket, bringing together the charm of tradition and modernity. Styled to perfection by Rhea Kapoor, the flared sleeves of the jacket, along with the dupatta, lent an air of sophistication and grace, while the gold Marodi and intricate patchwork detailing exuded regal opulence.
Though the jacket-on-jacket layering could appear unconventional to some, it is a testament to Sonam's fashion prowess — only she can seamlessly merge classic and contemporary elements with such effortless poise. The soft sage green hue offers a striking alternative for brides-to-be, perfect for a mehendi ceremony, adding a dash of freshness to wedding festivities. In her photos, Sonam accessorised the ensemble with a matching potli bag and statement earrings, while a vibrant stack of colorful bangles added a playful yet elegant touch.
The Saawariya actress epitomised flawless charm, her half-tied hair framing her face with grace. Her look was elevated by bronzed cheeks, lush lashes, a delicate bindi and glossy lips. The pièce de résistance, however, was her makeup by Namrata Soni — a nod to the celestial, with intricate moon-shaped designs delicately adorning her neck, symbolising the Karva Chauth moon itself.