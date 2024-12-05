Kareena Kapoor, Kajol, Ananya Panday shower birthday love on Manish Malhotra

Iconic fashion designer Manish Malhotra marked his 58th birthday on Thursday, receiving a flood of love and warm wishes from Bollywood stars. Renowned for his timeless designs and a career that has shaped the Indian fashion industry, Manish was celebrated by celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol, Ananya Panday, Rakul Preet Singh, and others.
Kareena, affectionately calling him "Manu," shared a sweet selfie with the designer on Instagram and wrote, “Happy birthday to my Manu… love you loads forever @manishmalhotra.”
Kajol posted a cheerful picture of the duo, captioning it, “Happy happy birthday @manishmalhotra… may we always smile and laugh like this. You’re the best!”
Rakul also shared a stylish photo with the designer, writing, “Happy bdayyyy, you lovely person! Evergreen and magical! May the universe shower you with all you desire. Also, tell us how you’re getting younger every day… love you loads!”
Ananya treated fans to a candid picture with Manish and Sara Ali Khan. Alongside the playful snapshot, she wrote, “Happy Birthday to the best! Love you MM—clearly always ready to celebrate you!”
Shanaya Kapoor and Kiara Advani joined the celebrations, adding to the love pouring in for the designer.
With an illustrious career spanning decades, Manish is the creative force behind his eponymous fashion label, offering bridal couture, diffusion lines, and luxury jewellery. The designer also ventured into film production with Stage5 Production.
His journey began in 1990 as a costume designer for Swarg, but his breakthrough came with the 1995 blockbuster Rangeela, earning him a Award for Best Costume Design. Beyond Bollywood, he has styled global icons like Jennifer Aniston, cementing his legacy as a fashion visionary.