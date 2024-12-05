Kareena Kapoor, Kajol, Ananya Panday shower birthday love on Manish Malhotra

Shanaya Kapoor and Kiara Advani joined the celebrations, adding to the love pouring in for the designer.

With an illustrious career spanning decades, Manish is the creative force behind his eponymous fashion label, offering bridal couture, diffusion lines, and luxury jewellery. The designer also ventured into film production with Stage5 Production.

His journey began in 1990 as a costume designer for Swarg, but his breakthrough came with the 1995 blockbuster Rangeela, earning him a Award for Best Costume Design. Beyond Bollywood, he has styled global icons like Jennifer Aniston, cementing his legacy as a fashion visionary.