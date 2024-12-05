Khushi Kapoor and gang gears up Aaliya Kashyap’s wedding

Actress Khushi Kapoor is all excited and geared up for the wedding of Aaliya Kashyap, daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

On her Instagram Stories, Khushi shared a picture of Aaliya, her to-be husband Shane Gregoire's and many other friends from their pre-wedding festivities. In the image, Shane looked dapper dressed in a white and red kurta, while Aaliya looked every inch a doll dressed in a red suit. Khushi chose to go simple in a powder pink kurta with her hair tied in a neat bun.

Tagging the couple, Khushi captioned the picture, "It has started, Mr. and Mrs." Aaliyah is a social media influencer and YouTuber. Meanwhile Shane is an entrepreneur in the US. According to reports, has been running his business, Rocket Powered Sound, since the age of 15.