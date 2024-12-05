Tiger Shroff shares hilarious fitness tip with an intense workout video

Set to Ash King and Clinton Cerejo’s track I Love You, the clip showcases the actor flaunting his sculpted abs and ripped muscles. Fans quickly filled the comments section with admiration for his dedication. One user called him “The strongest man on earth,” while another said, “A good indicator of whether we’re pushing ourselves hard enough.”

Tiger has consistently championed fitness and healthy living, often sharing snippets of his rigorous workout sessions and offering tips to inspire fans.

Earlier this week, the Heropanti star posted a video of himself dancing to his hit track Jai Jai Shivshankar from the movie War, showcasing not only his fitness but also his exceptional dance skills.

On the professional front, Tiger is gearing up for the release of Baaghi 4, the next instalment in his action-packed franchise. The recently unveiled poster has created a buzz, featuring Tiger in a raw and intense look. Drenched in blood and holding a machete, the actor’s fierce expression promises an action-heavy storyline. The tagline, “This time, he is not the same,” adds intrigue.

Directed by Sajid Nadiadwala, Baaghi 4 is slated for release on September 5, 2025.