Tiger Shroff brings ‘sexy back’ as he flaunts well-chiseled physique

Bollywood action star Tiger Shroff shared a striking video on Instagram on Wednesday, flaunting his impeccably sculpted back. The monochrome clip featured the actor doing shirtless pull-ups, his muscular back in full view of the camera.
Adding a motivational touch, Tiger captioned the video with a quote: “Knowledge is knowing, wisdom is doing - Iron Mike.”
Known for frequently showcasing his fit physique, Tiger, son of actors Jackie Shroff and Ayesha, previously posted a video in September displaying his washboard abs while wearing bright orange joggers.
On the work front, Tiger was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. The film, a reimagining of the Ramayana stars the actor as Laxman alongside Ajay Devgn’s Ram, with a star-studded ensemble that includes Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, and his father, Jackie Shroff. The film, released around Diwali, features Arjun Kapoor as Danger Lanka, a character inspired by Raavan. Next, Tiger will appear in Misson Eagle, according to reports.