Celebs

Tiger Shroff brings ‘sexy back’ as he flaunts well-chiseled physique

On the work front, Tiger was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff@tigerjackieshroff- Instagram
Published on
Updated on
2 min read

Bollywood action star Tiger Shroff shared a striking video on Instagram on Wednesday, flaunting his impeccably sculpted back. The monochrome clip featured the actor doing shirtless pull-ups, his muscular back in full view of the camera.

Adding a motivational touch, Tiger captioned the video with a quote: “Knowledge is knowing, wisdom is doing - Iron Mike.”

Known for frequently showcasing his fit physique, Tiger, son of actors Jackie Shroff and Ayesha, previously posted a video in September displaying his washboard abs while wearing bright orange joggers.

On the work front, Tiger was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. The film, a reimagining of the Ramayana stars the actor as Laxman alongside Ajay Devgn’s Ram, with a star-studded ensemble that includes Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, and his father, Jackie Shroff. The film, released around Diwali, features Arjun Kapoor as Danger Lanka, a character inspired by Raavan. Next, Tiger will appear in Misson Eagle, according to reports.

Tiger Shroff
‘I stopped enjoying films’: Arjun Kapoor reflects on overcoming self-doubt with Singham Again
Tiger Shroff

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com