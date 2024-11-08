‘I stopped enjoying films’: Arjun Kapoor reflects on overcoming self-doubt with Singham Again

Arjun Kapoor, who is currently enjoying the success of his latest film Singham Again, recently revealed that he was going through a challenging phase in his career and personal life when he signed on for the action-packed cop drama. In a candid interview, the actor spoke about his struggles with self-doubt and how he rediscovered his passion for cinema.

“I stopped enjoying watching films," he shared. "And I only know that. My life is all about movies. Suddenly, I’d watch other people's work and feel, ‘Will I be able to? Will I get a chance to?’”

Arjun described how this negativity began to affect him, despite his generally optimistic nature. He found himself disconnecting from the world of cinema, resorting to watching YouTube Shorts to fall asleep.

“And I've never been a bitter, negative person, but that started festering inside me in a very off way. My wish list kept getting longer and longer. I became that guy who'd watch YouTube Shorts to put myself to sleep. That's not a nice place to be. The only way to learn in the profession is to watch, to interact, to be open, to be malleable,” he shared.

Ironically, it was during this period of self-doubt that the actor took on his "massiest" role yet as the antagonist, Danger Lanka, in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. The film, a high-octane action spectacle, features an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar.

Arjun revealed that after completing filming for the film in May, he began to reconnect with his love for movies. He started watching films and shows again, actively engaging with the art form that had always been his passion.

"I started engaging with movies again, I started engaging with shows again, and I started engaging with myself again to be very happy. I was finding it very difficult to be happy," Arjun said.

He gradually rekindled his passion for cinema, starting with a long-awaited season of the TV show Only Murders in the Building and a solo viewing of Mad Max: Furiosa while abroad. These experiences reminded him why he fell in love with movies in the first place.

Singham Again has been a resounding success at the box office, reportedly earning INR 164 crore domestically within six days of its release. The film's success has undoubtedly provided a much-needed boost to Arjun's career, helping him overcome his period of self-doubt and reaffirm his place in the industry.