Arjun Kapoor seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak temple before ‘Singham Again’ release

Ahead of the release of his upcoming film Singham Again, actor Arjun Kapoor made a barefoot pilgrimage to Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings. Videos circulating on social media showed Arjun, dressed in a traditional ivory outfit, entering and exiting the temple after the visit.
In a recent video, Arjun revealed that he spent nearly a year away from the public eye to fully prepare for his role as Danger Lanka in Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty. “I was focused on one of the biggest films of my career and didn’t want any distractions. Stepping back sometimes lets people notice and see you with fresh eyes,” he shared.
The actor explained that he “switched off” to immerse himself in the character, approaching it with the mindset of a debut role. “I wanted to give my all to Singham Again, to be fully prepared for this one project, inspired by Rohit’s vision,” Arjun said.
Working alongside Ajay Devgn was a meaningful experience for Arjun. “He’s someone I deeply admire. Even achieving 5 per cent of what he’s done would be an honour for me.”
The highly anticipated third installment of the Singham franchise stars Ajay as Bajirao Singham, alongside Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ravi Kishan, Jackie Shroff, and Tiger Shroff. Arjun’s character, Danger Lanka, takes on an antagonist role in this contemporary take on Ramayana. The film released on Diwali, November 1.