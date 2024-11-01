Arjun Kapoor seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak temple before ‘Singham Again’ release

The actor explained that he “switched off” to immerse himself in the character, approaching it with the mindset of a debut role. “I wanted to give my all to Singham Again, to be fully prepared for this one project, inspired by Rohit’s vision,” Arjun said.

Working alongside Ajay Devgn was a meaningful experience for Arjun. “He’s someone I deeply admire. Even achieving 5 per cent of what he’s done would be an honour for me.”

The highly anticipated third installment of the Singham franchise stars Ajay as Bajirao Singham, alongside Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ravi Kishan, Jackie Shroff, and Tiger Shroff. Arjun’s character, Danger Lanka, takes on an antagonist role in this contemporary take on Ramayana. The film released on Diwali, November 1.