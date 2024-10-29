Arjun Kapoor confirms breakup with Malaika Arora, says, ‘I am now single’

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has officially confirmed his split from long-time girlfriend Malaika Arora, putting an end to months of speculation. The Singham Againactor addressed the rumours at a Diwali bash hosted by Raj Thackeray in Mumbai on Monday.

When asked about Malaika by the media, Arjun simply stated, “Nahin ab main single hoon, relax karo (No, I am now single. Relax).” The statement quickly went viral, confirming the rumours that had been circulating for some time.

The couple, who began dating in 2018, had been relatively open about their relationship, often appearing together at events and sharing affectionate posts on social media. However, recent cryptic posts from both actors, particularly around Arora's birthday, fuelled speculation about a possible breakup.

Despite the separation, Arjun was seen supporting Malaika following the recent passing of her father. However, his statement at the Diwali party marks the first public acknowledgement of their split.

Arjun attended the Diwali celebration alongside his Singham Again co-stars Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, and director Rohit Shetty. The highly anticipated film, which brings together the cop universes of Singham, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi, features a star-studded cast including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, and Jackie Shroff. Arjun is playing the antagonist in the action-packed film.