Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Rohit Shetty team up on Bigg Boss 18 to promote ‘Singham Again’ amid high security

Salman Khan is gearing up for an exciting episode of Bigg Boss 18 with Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty, who are promoting their upcoming cop drama, Singham Again. A video has surfaced showing the trio on set, with Rohit and Ajay all smiles in matching black outfits, even striking solo poses for the paparazzi.

In a notable twist, Salman will also make a cameo as Chulbul Pandey in Singham Again, fulfilling his commitment to Rohit Shetty. The shoot, scheduled for today at 4:00 PM at a Mumbai suburban studio, is being conducted under strict security measures. A source revealed that Mumbai Police had advised against shooting during this time due to security concerns, but Salman insisted on going ahead, backed by a security detail of 120 guards and 30 police officials.

Singham Again marks the fifth installment in the cop universe and the third film in the Singham series. Drawing inspiration from the Hindu epic Ramayana, the film features Ajay as a modern-day version of Lord Ram, Tiger Shroff as Lakshman, Ranveer Singh as Lord Hanuman, and Akshay Kumar as Jatayu. Arjun Kapoor will take on the role of the demon king Ravana. The film is set to clash with Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at the box office on November 1.