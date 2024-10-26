Raam Reddy’s ‘The Fable’, starring Manoj Bajpayee, wins Special Jury Prize at MAMI 2024
The Fable starring Manoj Bajpayee, directed by Raam Reddy, received the Special Jury Prize in the South Asia Competition at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024. The film had its Asia premiere last week at MAMI, captivating the jury and audiences alike. In a statement, filmmaker Kabir Khan praised The Fable as a refined and imaginative work that highlights Reddy’s cinematic vision.
Although Reddy couldn’t attend the closing ceremony due to his commitments in Spain, expressed his joy saying, “Returning to MAMI with my second film and winning the same award I did with Thithi in 2015 feels like a full circle. The audience reactions here were as rewarding as the prize itself, and I can’t wait to share The Fable with more viewers”.
For Manoj, working on The Fable was a deeply enriching experience. “This story’s subtle complexity challenged me. We started filming before the pandemic, paused, and resumed later on the mountain, and it was a journey of patience and faith in Raam’s vision,” he said.
The film, featuring Priyanka Bose, Deepak Dobriyal, Tillotama Shome, Hiral Sidhu, and Awan Pookot, will continue its festival run with upcoming screenings at SEMINCI in Spain, Brazil's MOSTRA, and festivals in France, the UK, and Ireland, bringing The Fable to audiences worldwide.