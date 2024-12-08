Bollywood filmmaker Subhash Ghai is doing fine, confirms spokesperson

Renowned filmmaker Subhash Ghai, who was recently admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Bandra, is reportedly in good health. A spokesperson for the veteran director confirmed that his hospitalisation was for a routine check-up.

In a statement to the media, the spokesperson reassured fans and well-wishers: “We would like to confirm that Mr. Subhash Ghai is absolutely fine. He has been admitted for a routine check-up and is doing well. Thank you all for your love and concern.”

According to hospital sources, Ghai’s medical history includes ischemic heart disease, with procedures such as an aortic valve replacement (2009), coronary artery bypass grafting (2011), and a pacemaker insertion (2011). He was also recently diagnosed with hypothyroidism and is currently under care in the ICU.

Ghai began his Bollywood journey as an actor, appearing in films like Taqdeer and Aaradhna. He later took on lead roles in Umang and Gumrah. However, after limited success as an actor, he transitioned to direction, where he achieved remarkable acclaim.

The celebrated filmmaker is best known for classics such as Kalicharan, Vishwanath, Karz, Hero, Vidhaata, Meri Jung, Karma, Ram Lakhan, Saudagar, Khalnayak, Pardes, and Taal.

In 2006, Ghai was honored with the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues for producing the critically acclaimed Iqbal. The same year, he founded Whistling Woods International, a prestigious film and media institution in Mumbai.

Recently, Ghai attended the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, where his memoir Karma’s Child: The Story of Indian Cinema’s Ultimate Showman was launched. The festival also featured a screening of his iconic musical Taal.

His most recent work includes the comedy-drama 36 Farmhouse, released in 2022, which he wrote and produced.