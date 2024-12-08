Dharmendra rings in 89th birthday with sons Sunny and Bobby Deol; Hema Malini shares a loving tribute

Dharmendra and Hema Malini tied the knot in 1980, despite Dharmendra being married to Prakash Kaur with whom he shares two sons, Sunny and Bobby. To marry Hema, Dharmendra converted to Islam, adopting the name Dilawar Khan, while Hema took the name Aisha Bi. Their wedding followed Iyengar traditions, and the couple has two daughters, Esha and Ahana Deol.

On the work front, Dharmendra recently returned to Hindi cinema with a stellar performance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. His subsequent appearance in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon further cemented his enduring appeal. Additionally, he has also worked in Punjabi films over the years, showcasing his versatility and timeless charm.