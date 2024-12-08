Dharmendra rings in 89th birthday with sons Sunny and Bobby Deol; Hema Malini shares a loving tribute

Legendary actor Dharmendra celebrated his 89th birthday on Sunday with family and fans. The veteran star marked the occasion at his bungalow on Juhu Tara Road, Mumbai, alongside his sons, Sunny and Bobby Deol. The heartwarming celebration saw Dharmendra cutting a cake in the presence of fans and embracing his two sons, spreading joy and nostalgia.
On the special day, his wife and Bollywood icon Hema Malini posted a heartfelt tribute on social media. Sharing two pictures of herself with Dharmendra, she wrote, "A day to celebrate! Happiest Birthday to the man of my dreams. I hold your heart as you hold mine ever since we first met many years ago. We have been through good times and bad, always together, steadfast in our love for each other. I look forward to being dazzled by your charm for many more years to come. May God bless you with good health and happiness always."
Dharmendra and Hema Malini tied the knot in 1980, despite Dharmendra being married to Prakash Kaur with whom he shares two sons, Sunny and Bobby. To marry Hema, Dharmendra converted to Islam, adopting the name Dilawar Khan, while Hema took the name Aisha Bi. Their wedding followed Iyengar traditions, and the couple has two daughters, Esha and Ahana Deol.
On the work front, Dharmendra recently returned to Hindi cinema with a stellar performance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. His subsequent appearance in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon further cemented his enduring appeal. Additionally, he has also worked in Punjabi films over the years, showcasing his versatility and timeless charm.