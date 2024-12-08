Salman Khan returns to Mumbai after celebrating Iulia Vantur’s father’s birthday in Romania

The actor recently performed in Dubai as part of his Dabangg Reloaded Tour, marking his first major international appearance since receiving threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Salman shared behind-the-scenes footage from his rehearsal on Instagram, showcasing his dedication to the performance.

Joining Salman on the tour were stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Aastha Gill, Sunil Grover, Prabhu Deva, and Maniesh Paul.

Salman has kept a low profile following threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. This year, his close associate Baba Siddique was tragically killed near his Bandra office in Mumbai, a loss that deeply impacted the actor.

The actor's Romania trip and his Dubai performance highlight his efforts to balance professional commitments while navigating ongoing security concerns.