Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate 6th wedding anniversary with heartwarming NYC getaway

Nick also delighted fans by sharing anniversary snapshots, writing, "6 year wedding anniversary. Moana 2. Family time. New York City. What could be better? My heart is full."

The couple, who wed in December 2018 in dual Christian and Hindu ceremonies at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace, have been an epitome of love and togetherness. They hosted grand receptions in Delhi and Mumbai and welcomed their daughter via surrogacy in January 2022.

Earlier this year, Priyanka celebrated her birthday on the sets of her film The Bluff. Despite being apart, Nick ensured it was memorable by arranging a dosa truck for the cast and crew.

On the professional front, Priyanka will reprise her role as Nadia in the highly anticipated second season of Citadel, directed by Joe Russo. She has also wrapped up her period film The Bluff. Nick, meanwhile, performed in India earlier this year with the Jonas Brothers at Lollapalooza India.

The couple's New York trip, brimming with family moments, offered fans a glimpse into their joyous celebration and enduring bond.