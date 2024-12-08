Diljit Dosanjh relishes Indori poha, encourages fans to embrace early mornings and cycling

Previously, in Bengaluru, Diljit performed alongside Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, who was seen enjoying his live show. In a fan-captured video, Deepika danced to his track Hass Hass, featuring Sia, and the synth-pop hit Lover.

This event marked Deepika’s first public appearance since the birth of her daughter, Dua. Held in her hometown of Bengaluru, the concert was especially meaningful for her. The actress, originally from Copenhagen, spent her formative years in Bengaluru before achieving stardom in Bollywood.

Diljit, meanwhile, continues to soar in both Hindi and Punjabi cinema, with a string of box-office hits in recent years. In April 2023, he made history as the first Indian artist to perform at the prestigious Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival.

His ongoing concerts in India have been a massive success, further solidifying his position as one of the country's top-earning musicians.