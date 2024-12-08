Sonam Kapoor reflects on life's journey during a tranquil weekend by the sea with family

Bollywood actress and style icon Sonam Kapoor, currently in Dubai, shared heartwarming moments of a serene weekend spent by the sea with her family.

In one photo, Sonam is seen sitting by the shore with her husband, Anand Ahuja, enjoying a picturesque sunset. Other images capture the actress playing by the water with her son, Vayu, showcasing precious family time.

In the caption accompanying the post, Sonam reflected on her personal growth, writing, "A friend recently asked me, 'If I had to drive to meet the person I wanted to be in my wildest dreams, who would that be?' The answer was so clear: it's just me. The best version of me—a diamond in the rough that experiences and life keep polishing and refining, making me better every day. Everything I've ever wanted, everything I've dreamed of being, is already here. This picture says it all. It's not about becoming someone else—it's about embracing who I am, completely, and trusting the journey to keep shaping me. @anandahuja, love you. #everydayphenomenal is only with you by my side."