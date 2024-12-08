Sonam Kapoor reflects on life's journey during a tranquil weekend by the sea with family

Bollywood actress and style icon Sonam Kapoor, currently in Dubai, shared heartwarming moments of a serene weekend spent by the sea with her family.
In one photo, Sonam is seen sitting by the shore with her husband, Anand Ahuja, enjoying a picturesque sunset. Other images capture the actress playing by the water with her son, Vayu, showcasing precious family time.
In the caption accompanying the post, Sonam reflected on her personal growth, writing, "A friend recently asked me, 'If I had to drive to meet the person I wanted to be in my wildest dreams, who would that be?' The answer was so clear: it's just me. The best version of me—a diamond in the rough that experiences and life keep polishing and refining, making me better every day. Everything I've ever wanted, everything I've dreamed of being, is already here. This picture says it all. It's not about becoming someone else—it's about embracing who I am, completely, and trusting the journey to keep shaping me. @anandahuja, love you. #everydayphenomenal is only with you by my side."
Anand responded with heartfelt affection, commenting,"What a lovely post. What a lovely note. Love you so much. How lovely! And @farazkhalid since day 1 always gets the best pictures of us! S."
Sonam and Anand tied the knot in a grand Mumbai ceremony in 2018 after dating for five years. The couple welcomed their son, Vayu, in August 2022.
Since her marriage, Sonam has divided her time between London, Delhi, and Mumbai. After a maternity break, she made her return to films with Blind. Reports suggest her next project is Battle of Bittora, produced by her father Anil Kapoor and sister Rhea Kapoor.