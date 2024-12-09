Kritika Kamra opens up about balancing acting career and fashion business

Actress Kritika Kamra, currently filming her latest series Matka King in Mumbai, is also managing her fashion label in Madhya Pradesh, a challenge she finds both demanding and rewarding.

Speaking about her journey, Kritika shared, "Balancing my acting career and my business has been challenging yet incredibly fulfilling."

Despite her hectic shooting schedule, Kritika makes time to personally visit local artisans and suppliers to ensure the highest quality in her brand's offerings. Her deep commitment to supporting local craftsmanship shines through as she strives to empower artisans while maintaining excellence in her fashion line.

"I feel a deep responsibility towards both worlds—on one hand, I’m creating stories that resonate with audiences through Matka King, and on the other, I’m building a brand that celebrates the talent and craftsmanship of local artists in Madhya Pradesh," she added.

"It’s hectic, but when you love what you do, it’s all worth it."

Matka King explores the complex world of Matka gambling, which originated in Mumbai, and stars Vijay Varma in the lead role.

Kritika first gained widespread recognition for her portrayal of Arohi Sharma in Kitani Mohabbat Hai. She later appeared in popular shows such as Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Reporters, and Prem Ya Paheli - Chandrakanta. Additionally, she showcased her dancing skills on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7 and acted in series like Tandav and Bambai Meri Jaan.

Her film debut came with Mitron in 2018, and she also stars in For Your Eyes Only alongside Prateek Gandhi.

In October, Kritika ventured into reviving local arts and supporting artisan communities from Madhya Pradesh. She expressed immense respect for the artisans who keep the Chanderi craft alive, saying, "Chanderi has always been known for its exquisite handloom art, and growing up in this town, I have immense respect for the artisans who keep this craft alive. Starting this initiative with my mother was a way to honour that tradition while also giving back to our community."