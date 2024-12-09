Kubbra Sait talks about self-discovery, and saying ‘no’ with confidence

A

Shehnaaz is a powerful character. She pivots the protagonist Zubin’s (played by Prateik Babbar) journey. There’s a point where she tells him, ‘I don’t want to be a b***h.’ And when he responds, ‘I didn’t call you a b***h,’ she says, ‘I don’t want you to even want to call me one.’ That line reflects her clarity—she knows they aren’t right for each other. As women, we’re often conditioned to put others’ happiness first. Shehnaaz represents the power of choosing yourself. Prepping for her was intuitive; I understand her psyche because I’ve said no in my own life. Being single for as long as I can remember, I’ve found empowerment in saying no. And Shehnaaz gave me another opportunity to channel that strength.