Here’s how Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated their third wedding anniversary

Bollywood’s beloved duo, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, continue to set relationship goals as they celebrated their third wedding anniversary on Monday, December 9. The couple, known for their undeniable charm and chemistry, melted hearts yet again as Katrina shared an endearing anniversary post for her “dil” and “jaan.” The actress posted a never-before-seen selfie, radiating love and warmth.
In the candid snapshot, Katrina looked effortlessly chic in a vibrant yellow outfit paired with stylish nerdy glasses, while Vicky sported his rugged Love And War look, complete with a moustache and a casual t-shirt. The adorable photo was accompanied by a sweet caption, “Dil tu, jaan tu…” inspired by Gurnazar’s viral song, capped off with a red heart emoji.
Fans were quick to shower the star couple with love, filling the comments section with anniversary wishes and admiration.
In another post, Katrina shared a series of pictures revealing that she celebrated her third wedding anniversary in the heart of the jungle, spotting wild animals and enjoying champagne with her husband.
The power couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan in 2021, after secretly dating for some time. Adding a touch of romance to their story, Vicky once revealed on Koffee With Karan that he proposed to Katrina just a day before their wedding. “It was very last minute. I had been warned that if I didn’t propose, it would be something I’d hear about for the rest of my life. So, I planned a dinner before friends and family arrived and proposed then,” he shared.
On the professional front, Vicky Kaushal is busy with the post-production of the period drama Chhava and is also filming for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ambitious project Love And War. Meanwhile, Katrina continues to captivate audiences with her upcoming ventures, keeping the fans eager for what’s next from this iconic pair.