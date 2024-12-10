Here’s how Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated their third wedding anniversary

Bollywood’s beloved duo, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, continue to set relationship goals as they celebrated their third wedding anniversary on Monday, December 9. The couple, known for their undeniable charm and chemistry, melted hearts yet again as Katrina shared an endearing anniversary post for her “dil” and “jaan.” The actress posted a never-before-seen selfie, radiating love and warmth.

In the candid snapshot, Katrina looked effortlessly chic in a vibrant yellow outfit paired with stylish nerdy glasses, while Vicky sported his rugged Love And War look, complete with a moustache and a casual t-shirt. The adorable photo was accompanied by a sweet caption, “Dil tu, jaan tu…” inspired by Gurnazar’s viral song, capped off with a red heart emoji.

Fans were quick to shower the star couple with love, filling the comments section with anniversary wishes and admiration.