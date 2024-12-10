Ranbir Kapoor walks the red carpet with Olivia Wilde at Red Sea Film Festival

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor turned heads as he graced the red carpet at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah. Social media is abuzz with videos showing Ranbir’s arrival at the event, where he posed for photographers and met actor-director Olivia Wilde. In one clip, the two are seen exchanging greetings and posing together for the cameras.
Ranbir chose a regal red traditional bandhgala jacket paired with black trousers, while Olivia dazzled in a stunning white gown.
Earlier this week, Ranbir attended the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, where he shared heartfelt anecdotes about his grandfather, legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor, whose centenary will be celebrated in 2024.
On the professional front, Ranbir is currently working on the ambitious Ramayan, directed by Nitish Tiwari of Dangal fame. Ranbir will portray Lord Ram, with Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.
The film, produced by Namit Malhotra, is being crafted in two parts. The first instalment is slated for release during Diwali 2025, with the second following in 2026.
Speaking to a media organisation about the project, Ranbir said, “I am currently working on a film called Ramayan, which is India's greatest story. With the technology we have today, it’s an exciting and gratifying opportunity to bring this epic to the new generation.”