Kate Cassidy posts heartfelt tribute video for late boyfriend Liam Payne

The montage features glimpses into Liam and Kate’s everyday life - goofing around at home, dancing, and sharing meals. The clip also shows glimpses them enjoying fun outings, from posing playfully at Disneyland to sledding down snowy hills. Tender moments like Liam sketching Kate and playful gestures of affection further showcase the depth of their bond. The video ends with a loving embrace, leaving viewers with a sense of bittersweet nostalgia.

Kate’s simple caption, “I love you,” speaks volumes of the love she shared with Liam. The outpouring of emotion resonated with fans, who offered condolences in the comments section.