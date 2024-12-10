Shraddha Kapoor shines bright in a Falguni Shane Peacock gown at RSIFF 2024, poses with Andrew Garfield

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor made a dazzling appearance at the prestigious Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The actress, known for her impeccable style, turned heads with her stunning ensemble.
Dressed in a breathtaking Falguni Shane Peacock gown, Shraddha looked every bit a vision. The strapless, mermaid-style gown, adorned with intricate embellishments and sequins, accentuated her figure flawlessly. The sheer, embellished drape over one shoulder added a touch of drama and elegance.
To complement her glamorous outfit, Shraddha opted for minimal accessories, letting the gown take centre stage. She styled her hair in soft waves and opted for a smoky eye makeup look, enhancing her natural beauty.
One of the highlights of the event was Shraddha’s interaction with Hollywood actor Andrew Garfield. The two stars posed together on the red carpet, creating a memorable moment for fans. Their unexpected pairing sparked curiosity and excitement among fans worldwide.
Andrew complemented Shraddha’s glamorous look with a classic, tailored ensemble. He opted for a brown suit featuring a notch lapel blazer with padded shoulders and full-length sleeves. The suit was paired with a crisp white and brown pinstriped shirt and a brown tie. To complete the look, he wore a pair of black dress shoes and styled his hair in a neat, backswept manner. His rugged beard added a touch of rugged charm to his overall appearance.
The Red Sea International Film Festival has been gaining prominence as a global platform for filmmakers and actors. Shraddha’s participation in the event has further elevated India’s presence on the international stage.