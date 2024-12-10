Shraddha Kapoor shines bright in a Falguni Shane Peacock gown at RSIFF 2024, poses with Andrew Garfield

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor made a dazzling appearance at the prestigious Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The actress, known for her impeccable style, turned heads with her stunning ensemble.

Dressed in a breathtaking Falguni Shane Peacock gown, Shraddha looked every bit a vision. The strapless, mermaid-style gown, adorned with intricate embellishments and sequins, accentuated her figure flawlessly. The sheer, embellished drape over one shoulder added a touch of drama and elegance.