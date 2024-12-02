Shraddha Kapoor ups the glam quotient in an off-shoulder black mini-dress

Shraddha doesn’t just wear outfits; she brings them to life, turning heads with her versatile aesthetic and effortless grace. She’s not just a style icon; she’s a muse who redefines fashion with every appearance. What sets her apart is her knack for adding a personal touch — be it through playful accessories, impeccable detailing, or that radiant smile that completes every look. Over the weekend, she graced our feeds in a stunning black mini-dress, radiating elegance and boldness in equal measure. Whether she’s on-screen or off-screen, Shraddha knows how to keep all eyes fixed on her.
For a recent event, the actress channelled major Half Girlfriend vibes, reminiscent of her one-piece-and-boots era. This time, she stunned in an off-shoulder wool mini dress by David Koma, delivering everything you’d need for a glamorous night out. The dress showcased chic off-shoulder straps, vertical detailing, and a cinched waist, exuding party-ready vibes. Adding a subtle touch of modesty, Shraddha paired the dress with black stockings, balancing allure with sophistication.
Her makeup was pure drama, with her eyes taking centre stage. A sultry smokey effect, created with silver and black eyeshadow, paired with a sharp winged eyeliner, amplified her look. She added a hint of kajal under her eyes, while softly blended blush and nude lipstick brought effortless elegance to her makeup.
No Shraddha Kapoor look is complete without standout accessories, and her choices were nothing short of spectacular. She wore silver C-shaped earrings that made a bold statement and carried a silver lucite faceted heart clutch by Jimmy Choo.
Further, Shraddha elevated her look with Christian Louboutin astrilarge botta boots, featuring a chic white and black design that paired perfectly with her outfit. Her sleek, straight hair with a middle partition and strands neatly tucked behind her ears added to her polished appearance.
We absolutely love the way Shraddha Kapoor carries herself!