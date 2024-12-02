Shraddha Kapoor ups the glam quotient in an off-shoulder black mini-dress

Shraddha doesn’t just wear outfits; she brings them to life, turning heads with her versatile aesthetic and effortless grace. She’s not just a style icon; she’s a muse who redefines fashion with every appearance. What sets her apart is her knack for adding a personal touch — be it through playful accessories, impeccable detailing, or that radiant smile that completes every look. Over the weekend, she graced our feeds in a stunning black mini-dress, radiating elegance and boldness in equal measure. Whether she’s on-screen or off-screen, Shraddha knows how to keep all eyes fixed on her.

For a recent event, the actress channelled major Half Girlfriend vibes, reminiscent of her one-piece-and-boots era. This time, she stunned in an off-shoulder wool mini dress by David Koma, delivering everything you’d need for a glamorous night out. The dress showcased chic off-shoulder straps, vertical detailing, and a cinched waist, exuding party-ready vibes. Adding a subtle touch of modesty, Shraddha paired the dress with black stockings, balancing allure with sophistication.