Rashmika Mandanna exudes a rare charm in a gorgeous emerald green sari

Rashmika Mandanna’s fashion journey is a celebration of her down-to-earth charm blended with a distinct penchant for versatility. Her style radiates a girl-next-door authenticity while embracing bold statements that reflect her evolving persona.

Rashmika recently set hearts ablaze at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, exuding elegance and charisma in a stunning emerald green sari. Her captivating look was a perfect balance of sophistication and boldness, leaving everyone in awe.

For the occasion, Rashmika donned a custom-made sari in a rich, glossy green fabric that radiated opulence. Draped flawlessly, the sari’s sleek texture and shimmering finish amplified her natural beauty. The pallu, draped effortlessly around her waist, lent a graceful yet daring appeal to her ensemble, striking a fine balance between tradition and contemporary style.

Paired with the sari was a sleeveless blouse that stood out with its intricate vertical detailing and a modern sweetheart neckline. The contrast in textures between the blouse and saree elevated the look, adding depth and dimension to her attire.