Actress Sapna Singh’s 14-year-old son found dead in a field in Bareilly

Television actor Sapna Singh, known for her roles in shows like Crime Patrol and Mati Ki Banno, returned to her maternal home in Rasula village, Bhuta police station area, on Tuesday, only to be devastated by the sight of her son Sagar’s body in suspicious circumstances. The young boy’s body was found in a field near Adalakhiya village in Izzatnagar, Bareilly, according to sources.

Overwhelmed with grief, she joined villagers in blocking the Bisalpur road to protest, demanding a second post-mortem. The incident led to traffic disruptions on the Bisalpur road as the grieving mother sought justice for her son.

According to initial reports, the 14-year-old boy had gone missing on Sunday. His body was later identified and recovered from the field. The post-mortem examination did not reveal any clear cause of death, leading to further investigation.

Sources stated that the police have taken two of Sagar’s friends, Anuj and Sunny, into custody for questioning. During interrogation, Anuj confessed that they had consumed drugs and alcohol together. Sagar allegedly overdosed on a cocktail of substances, causing him to fall unconscious. Fearing the consequences, the two friends reportedly dragged Sagar's body to the field and left him there.

The police are investigating the case further to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to Sagar’s tragic demise, said reports.