Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire tie the knot in a dreamy wedding, share heartwarming pictures on social media

Aaliyah Kashyap, the daughter of Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, recently tied the knot with her longtime partner, Shane Gregoire. The couple exchanged vows in a beautiful ceremony surrounded by close friends and family on Wednesday.
The couple shared the first official pictures from their wedding on Instagram which captured the essence of their love and the joy of the occasion. Aaliyah looked ethereal in a light pink lehenga, while Shane complemented her in a classic tuxedo.
One particularly heartwarming moment captured in the pictures was Shane’s emotional reaction as Aaliyah walked down the aisle. The bride, accompanied by her bridesmaids, including her close friend Khushi Kapoor, made a grand entrance. Khushi looked stunning in a traditional Indian attire, complementing the bride’s elegant look.
The couple’s pre-wedding festivities were also filled with love and laughter. Aaliyah’s mehendi ceremony was a unique affair, with intricate designs inspired by her pets. Shane, too, got a temporary tattoo featuring Aaliyah’s name and pet motifs.
Aaliyah is a social media influencer who uses her platform to promote various brands and create engaging content on YouTube. She met Shane through a dating app, according to reports. The couple has been in a relationship for several years.
The couple’s wedding was a celebration of love and togetherness, and their fans and well-wishers couldn't help but gush over their beautiful pictures. As the newlyweds embark on their journey together, their fans are excited to see what the future holds for them.