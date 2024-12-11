Khushi Kapoor radiates elegance in Kasheeda sari by Tarun Tahiliani at Aaliyah Kashyap’s engagement

Khushi Kapoor recently attended her best friend Aaliyah Kashyap’s engagement ceremony and the young starlet turned heads with her stunning traditional attire, radiating elegance and grace. For the special occasion, Khushi chose a mesmerising Kasheeda sari from the renowned designer Tarun Tahiliani.
The exquisite sari, inspired by the intricate embroidery of Kashmir, featured a captivating blend of colours and intricate details. The intricate hand-painted artwork, reminiscent of Jamawar shawls and Persian carpets, added a touch of opulence to the ensemble.
Khushi paired the sari with a matching blouse adorned with zardozi and beaded embroidery. She accessorised the look with a statement choker, earrings, and a clutch, all from Tarun’s collection. Her hair was styled in a sleek braid, and her makeup was kept minimal, with a focus on a dewy complexion and a soft, romantic look.
The engagement ceremony was a lavish affair, with the couple and their families celebrating the special occasion with close friends and family. Aaliyah and her fiancé, Shane Gregoire, are set to tie the knot soon.
Khushi’s appearance at the engagement has sparked much buzz on social media, with fans praising her elegant and timeless look. The young starlet continues to impress with her impeccable style and grace, making her a rising fashion icon.