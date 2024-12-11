Khushi Kapoor radiates elegance in Kasheeda sari by Tarun Tahiliani at Aaliyah Kashyap’s engagement

The exquisite sari, inspired by the intricate embroidery of Kashmir, featured a captivating blend of colours and intricate details. The intricate hand-painted artwork, reminiscent of Jamawar shawls and Persian carpets, added a touch of opulence to the ensemble.

Khushi paired the sari with a matching blouse adorned with zardozi and beaded embroidery. She accessorised the look with a statement choker, earrings, and a clutch, all from Tarun’s collection. Her hair was styled in a sleek braid, and her makeup was kept minimal, with a focus on a dewy complexion and a soft, romantic look.