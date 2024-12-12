From Kamal Haasan to Dhanush, celebs wish ‘Thalaivar’ Rajinikanth on his 74th birthday

Superstar Rajinikanth celebrates his 74th birthday today and on the occasion, the legendary actor received heartfelt wishes from fans, friends, and fellow celebrities. Popular personalities including Kamal Haasan, Thalapathy Vijay, Dhanush, SJ Suryah, and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin shared birthday wishes for the Jailer actor on social media. Each shared heartfelt messages on social media, expressing their admiration and respect for the iconic actor.

Kamal, a long-time friend of Rajinikanth, wished him good health, happiness, and continued success.