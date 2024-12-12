From Kamal Haasan to Dhanush, celebs wish ‘Thalaivar’ Rajinikanth on his 74th birthday

Superstar Rajinikanth celebrates his 74th birthday today and on the occasion, the legendary actor received heartfelt wishes from fans, friends, and fellow celebrities. Popular personalities including Kamal Haasan, Thalapathy Vijay, Dhanush, SJ Suryah, and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin shared birthday wishes for the Jailer actor on social media. Each shared heartfelt messages on social media, expressing their admiration and respect for the iconic actor.
Kamal, a long-time friend of Rajinikanth, wished him good health, happiness, and continued success.
Thalapathy Vijay also extended his birthday wishes, highlighting Rajinikanth's immense popularity and influence.
Dhanush, who was once married to Rajinikanth’s daughter, also conveyed his wishes, acknowledging the superstar’s unique style and charisma.
SJ Suryah shared a video showcasing Rajinikanth's iconic moments, expressing his admiration for the legendary actor.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also joined in the celebrations, praising Rajinikanth’s contributions to the film industry and his immense popularity among fans of all ages.
On the work front, Rajinikanth was seen in the action thriller Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel. It also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Manju Warrier, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, and others.