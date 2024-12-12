Celebs

Keerthy Suresh ties the knot with Antony Thattil in an intimate ceremony in Goa

The wedding was also attended by Thalapathy Vijay and a snap of the same is making rounds on social media
Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil
Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil@keerthysureshofficial- Instagram
Keerthy Suresh has officially tied the knot with her long-time partner, Antony Thattil. The couple exchanged vows in a private ceremony held in Goa. The actress shared the joyous news with her fans on Instagram, posting pictures from the wedding ceremony. The couple looked radiant in their traditional attire as they performed the wedding rituals.

Keerthy captioned the post, “#ForTheLoveOfNyke,” expressing her love and commitment to her husband. The wedding was also attended by Thalapathy Vijay and a snap of the same is making rounds on X.

Fans and well-wishers flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages, wishing the couple a lifetime of happiness. The couple’s wedding was a much-anticipated event, with fans eagerly awaiting updates on their special day.

Prior to the wedding, Keerthy visited the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirupati to seek blessings. She was accompanied by her father, G Suresh Kumar, and actress Menaka. The actress revealed to the media that she was seeking blessings for her upcoming Bollywood debut, Baby John, and her wedding.

Keerthy has established herself as one of the leading actresses in the South Indian film industry. She has starred in numerous critically acclaimed films, including Mahanati, for which she won the National Film Award for Best Actress.

Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil
