Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s daughter Shora Siddiqui steals the spotlight at Aaliyah Kashyap’s wedding

“She ate up all nepo kids... Suhana, Jhanvi, Khushi, Ananya etc.,” wrote one excited fan. Another commented, “She has a grace like Aishwarya and looks like Sonakshi.”

Nawazuddin, known for his diverse roles, previously revealed Shora’s own aspirations to become an actor. However, he jokingly expressed concerns about her watching his more mature films due to their adult themes. “There are some films that she can’t watch because of her age,” he stated, “So, I think the two films that I have done, Costao… she’ll easily be able to watch it.”

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin himself has a busy schedule ahead. Following his recent appearance in the supernatural thriller Adbhut, he’s set to star in the crime thriller film Section 108. Playing the role of an advocate alongside Regina Cassandra, the movie’s release date remains uncertain after being pushed in February 2024.

While Nawazuddin may be a veteran actor, his daughter Shora has captured the hearts of many with her recent public appearance. Fans eagerly await her potential future entry into the film industry, while Nawazuddin continues to captivate audiences on screen.