Newlyweds Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala make a stylish appearance at Aaliyah Kashyap’s wedding

Their attendance at Aaliyah’s wedding was not surprising, given Sobhita’s close relationship with Anurag Kashyap. The filmmaker had launched Sobhita’s acting career in the critically acclaimed film Raman Raghav 2.0. According to sources, their bond has grown stronger over the years, with Anurag even producing Sobhita’s Malayalam film Moothon.

Aaliyah and Shane Gregoire’s wedding was a grand affair, attended by close friends and family. The couple exchanged vows in a traditional ceremony, followed by a lavish reception. The bride looked stunning in a beautiful wedding lehenga, while the groom complemented her in a classic tuxedo.

Both couples, Chaitanya and Sobhita, and Aaliyah and Shane, have been receiving heartfelt wishes and blessings from fans and industry colleagues alike. Their respective weddings have been the talk of the town, with fans eagerly awaiting more updates and glimpses into their married lives.